Viral tweet: Tiger 3’s box office collections FAKE?

Mumbai: Salman Khan is back on screens with his latest Bollywood film, Tiger 3, which has already raked in an impressive Rs 241.85 crore worldwide since its release on November 13. However, in a surprising turn of events, the movie is facing contrasting opinions about its box office performance.

Fans have been showering praise on the film directed by Maneesh Sharma. It features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya. However, a tweet by Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, a controversial and self-proclaimed critic, has caused a stir, claiming that Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai has labelled Tiger 3 as a disaster.

According to KRK, Desai alleges that the film is running in his theatres with only 20% occupancy, and he accuses the producers of providing false collection figures.

Despite these claims, there is no official confirmation or statement from the producers to validate or refute these allegations. Netizens have added fuel to the fire by sharing photos of seemingly empty theatres with minimal attendance.

I went to watch yesterday and the occupancy was shockingly low. https://t.co/W9OjDC2Ksl — Malhar (@BackchodGPT) November 16, 2023

Everyone aware of this. #YRF giving fake box office numbers #Tiger3BoxOfficeScam pic.twitter.com/9XBT3OzDkt — E S H W A R 🔱 (@IamEshwaaR) November 16, 2023

“Both #Pathaan and #Jawan did huge but #Tiger3 has failed. Only Miracle can save this movie now”: Manoj Desai Owner of Iconic [Gaiety Galaxy]



YRF continuously giving Fake collections of #Tiger3 on the name of single screens.. While single screens is running with average… pic.twitter.com/2eTAE5z9Qj — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) November 16, 2023

Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy said He is upset with No Housefull Board for #Tiger3.



Such is the condition in 1000 Capacity Iconic Single Screen of Mumbai. But Trades like @taran_adarsh want us to believe #SalmanKhan’s Megastardom has taken SS by Storm.pic.twitter.com/vUZFAisyTx — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) November 15, 2023

As the film inches closer to the Rs 300 crore club worldwide, the controversy surrounding its box office performance adds a layer of intrigue to the otherwise successful run of Tiger 3.

While it was expected that Tiger 3 might cross the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, so far it seems unlikely. As per the film’s producers Yash Raj Films, the film has grossed Rs 180.50 crore in India.