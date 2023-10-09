Viral tweet: Who is more rich, Mahira Khan or Salim Karim?

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently trending everywhere on the internet as she got married for the second time. The gorgeous and talented actress tied the knot with her beau and businessman Salim Karim after dating him for a long time.

The pictures from Mahira Khan’s second marriage went viral and netizens started digging to get more information about her second husband – Salim Karim. Internet users have started sharing the net worth of Mahira and Salim and even some have started discussing why the Raees actress chose Salim Karim to be her life partner.

Recently, a social media user while comparing the net worth of Salim Karim over the years shared in a cryptic post that Mahira Khan chose Salim as later is a rich guy. Taking to Twitter (formerly X), the user wrote, ”So in the end, its all about money.Larkooo!!! Paise Kamao..”

The user also shared a figure which shows an increasing graph of Salim Karim’s net worth.

Soon after the tweet, Mahira Khan fans got engaged on the X and slammed the user for comparing love with money. Check out the viral tweet and comments below.

Mahira Khan’s Net Worth 2023

The Queen of Lollywood, who has earned her position through hard work, is now considered one of the country’s wealthiest celebrities. Mahira Khan has accumulated substantial wealth over the years. According to reports, her net worth stands at an impressive USD 6 million, which is approximately Rs 50 crores.

Reportedly, she charges 3 to 5 lakh rupees per episode for a serial. In addition, Mahira Khan is also a producer. She makes a lot of money by producing films and TV shows.