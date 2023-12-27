Viral tweet: Winner and top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Just a few days and Bigg Boss 17 will enter its grand finale month, the excitement among fans is palpable. Insiders suggest that the anticipated finale of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is slated for January 28, and unlike previous seasons, there will be no extension this year.

Having completed more than two months of intense competition, viewers are now in a position to assess the contestants’ gameplay and entertainment quotient. Discussions are already rife on social media platforms about the probable finalists of BB 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Finalists And Winner

A recent tweet by The Khabri, a popular Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss updates, is gaining traction, speculating on the probable winner and the top contenders for the second position in Bigg Boss 17.

According to viral tweet, Munawar Faruqui is currently the front runner and the most favored contestant to win Bigg Boss 17 by a significant margin. The battle for the second position is expected to be between AbhishekKumar and Ankita Lokhande.

#MunawarFaruqui is still front runner and most favourite to win #BiggBoss17 by BIG MARGIN



The battle for 2nd position is going to BE intresting. #AbhishekKumar, #AnkitaLokhande are the top contenders for 2nd Position as of now. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 27, 2023

As the competition intensifies, only time will reveal the ultimate winner and finalists of the show.

Currently, 13 contestants remain locked inside the Bigg Boss house, with four nominees for the 11th week, heightening the anticipation of who will exit the house this week. Fans eagerly await the upcoming drama as the season heads towards its thrilling conclusion.

What’s your take on the above prediction on winner and top 2 contestants names? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.