Viral video: Aamir Khan signals SRK to cover his face from paps

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were excited when Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan met at Aamir’s house on Tuesday night. Videos of their meeting quickly went viral. People are now wondering—was this a simple Iftar celebration, an early birthday party for Aamir, or something bigger?

Salman and SRK’s Arrival

Salman Khan arrived in a convoy of cars with tight security. Shah Rukh Khan, as usual, avoided the media and sneaked into Aamir’s house. A viral video later showed Aamir asking SRK to cover his face before leaving. This made fans curious—was SRK hiding a new movie look, or was he just avoiding photographers?

Aamir Khan is telling SRK to hide his face from paparazzi 😂 pic.twitter.com/SOeFndiKYK — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) March 12, 2025

Fans Start Guessing

Social media is full of theories. Some fans think the three Khans might be working on a film together, possibly Tiger vs Pathaan. Others believe it was just a friendly get-together. Since there are no photos of all three together, the mystery remains.

What’s Next for the Khans?

Shah Rukh Khan is working on King, a crime thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

is working on King, a crime thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Aamir Khan is preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par, a follow-up to Taare Zameen Par.

is preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par, a follow-up to Taare Zameen Par. Salman Khan will be seen in Sikandar, an action film set to release on Eid 2025.

No one knows for sure why the three Khans met. But one thing is clear—whenever they come together, Bollywood fans get excited! Could this mean a blockbuster film starring all three? We will have to wait and see!