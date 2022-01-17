Viral Video: Masala dosa ice-cream rolls break the internet

South Indians are gravely disappointed after an ice cream maker dared to play around with the most loved southern dish, the masala dosa.

The masala dosa flavoured ice cream rolls have now been added to the list of bizarre foods alongside, the Strawbiryani, Croissant vada pav, pineapple burger, rasgulla chaat and Rooh Afza maggie.

Paan, Pani puri, masala chai and tamarind flavoured ice creams are no strangers to foodies, however, this bizarre flavour has gotten mixed reviews from Instagram users, after are a creator uploaded a video of the making of the unique flavour of the ice cream.

The video shared by the food blogger, @thegreatIndianfoodie, on Instagram has gone viral and has garnered 1.5 million views, 17k likes and more than 2k comments.

In the video, the maker can be seen spreading a masala dosa (Dosa with Masala Potato filling) onto the frozen pan roller, crushing it, before adding a scoop of ice cream. He then goes on to blend the mixture and carves them in the shape of rolls, before serving it with a topping of the aloo filling and some coconut chutney.

The video that has gone viral on the internet has left fans of both the dishes flabbergasted and mad at the maker.