Viral video of seat-tearing man proved communal misinformation

A video post surfaced online and pushed through Hindutva handles showing a man tearing down the seats of a scooter parked in public, proved to be false.

The video captions going around in Hindutva pages claimed that the man’s name was “Mohammad Junaid”, as he was seen tearing seat covers of parked vehicles to increase his seat cover and puncture shop business.

This misleading tweet by @RealBababanaras targeting Muslim community has more than 2M views.

Fact: The man in the video is not Junaid but it was Dheeraj Aggarrwal who was caught tearing bike covers due to a parking dispute. @boomlive_in fact check: https://t.co/oHY7cVXKpD pic.twitter.com/8MlDBb3Cxx — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 24, 2024

The video posted on social media by a Hindutva page carried a communally-angled misinformation and garnered over 2 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter) within two days of posting. The same video was widely reposted and re-uploaded with the same captions on other Hindutva pages with a smaller following.

A fact-check by Boomlive proved that the claims made in the social media posts were fake, and identified the man in the video as Dheeraj Aggarrwal, who runs a coaching centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The video was taken in August.

The fact check team spoke to Dheeraj, who confirmed that the man in the video was him. He said that he was angry with people parking their two-wheelers in front of his coaching center for long hours, blocking his parking space.

The Uttarakhand police too, dismissed the communal claims made in the post and confirmed that the video was Dheeraj Aggarwal. No FIR was registered in the case.