Viral video: Pooja Hegde predicted Thalapathy Vijay’s 2025 win

Hyderabad: South star Pooja Hegde, who has been making a strong comeback in films, recently expressed her excitement over actor Vijay’s historic victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Known for being active on social media, Pooja shared her happiness with fans and congratulated Vijay for his remarkable achievement.

Viral Video From Jana Nayagan Set

Pooja Hegde shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Jana Nayagan, where she played a fun prediction game about the election. In the video, a board reads, “Who wins the elections?” Pooja points to Vijay, hinting that he would win. Vijay covers his face, smiling shyly, while Pooja’s playful gesture made fans laugh. She captioned the video, “Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir.”

Fans Notice Fun Election Symbolism

Fans also noticed an interesting coincidence from Vijay’s earlier film Goat. In the movie, his car carried the number plate TN 07CM 2026. Social media users joked that it seemed like fate had predicted Vijay becoming Chief Minister in 2026. This small detail, combined with Pooja’s playful video, became a trending topic online.

Vijay’s Political Success

Vijay, a first-time contestant, created history by winning in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. Many people, including celebrities, congratulated him on this unprecedented victory. His party, started just two years ago, now holds power in Tamil Nadu, marking a major milestone in his career.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde together for the first time since Beast. The film has faced delays due to censor certification issues. With Vijay’s political success, the release of the film is expected to gain more attention. The movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Narain.