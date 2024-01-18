Viral Video: Salman Khan as ‘background dancer’ at Ambanis’ wedding

Mumbai: Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities invite is out and is doing rounds on social media. In the picture of the pre-wedding invite, the festivities will be from March 1 to March 3, this year in Gujarat. The wedding date is still under wraps.

As the Ambani family is gearing up for another huge, luxurious wedding, several clips and interesting facts from their previous wedding have started resurfacing on the internet. Salman Khan once turned a background dancer in an Ambani family’s event and it became the hottest topic of the town then. The video is now resurfacing on social media.

The clip is from 2018 when the Ambanis hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony for their children Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The event was attended by many celebrities from Bollywood, sports, politics and business, who performed and entertained the guests.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen dancing to the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, along with other background dancers, while Anant Ambani plays the guitar and Radhika Merchant joins him on the stage. Salman Khan seems to be enjoying himself and cheering for the couple, but some netizens were not impressed by his act.

Some of them criticized him for being a ‘servant’ of the Ambanis and lowering his dignity as a star. They felt that Salman Khan was doing this for money and fame and that he had no self-respect.

However, some of them defended him and praised him for being humble and supportive of the Ambanis. They argued that Salman Khan was not a background dancer, but a guest who was having fun and celebrating with the family.

The Ambanis are one of the richest and most influential families in India, who own Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with interests in various sectors such as energy, telecom, retail, media and entertainment. They are known for their extravagant lifestyle and lavish parties, which often feature celebrities and VIPs.