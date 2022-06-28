Viral Video shows a baby elephant being escorted in ‘Z+++ ‘Security

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): In a recent adorable video, a group of elephants can be seen walking through the road, escorting a baby jumbo, running as fast as he can with his tiny feet.

The viral video was shared by an IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, who captioned the video, “No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road.”

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

Soon after the officer shared the video, it went viral on social media and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cute calf. “So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them.” A user tweeted on the video.

Another user wrote,” This is a pure dose of positivity. That picture is so perfect. God bless them all”.

A user praised the elephants for protecting the cute calf and wrote, “Absolutely majestic: ‘Elephant Herd Commandos’ provide the best protection that there is!”.

Some users compared the cute baby jumbo to lord ganesh and wrote, “video k shuruat mei aisa lg rha Shiv aur Shakti k sath pyare se chhotu seBhagwan Ganesh chal rhe hai..”

This viral video has melted the heart of several animal lovers and has gathered over 325 thousand views.