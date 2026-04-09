Mumbai: Looks like a patch-up could be on the cards. Months after their much-talked-about wedding was called off, fresh buzz has emerged around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal. A viral video has now left the internet speculating about a possible reunion between the two.

In the clip circulating on social media, Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, is seen meeting Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, and her husband, Mithoon, at a Mumbai restaurant. Palak is also seen greeting Srinivas respectfully by touching his feet, a gesture that has caught everyone’s attention and sparked reconciliation rumours.

While details of the meeting remain unclear, neither Smriti nor Palash or their families have officially commented on the development.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal’s wedding

Smriti and Palash, who dated for nearly 6 years, were earlier set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, the wedding was first postponed and later called off, with Smriti confirming the decision in a statement and requesting privacy for both families.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” Mandhana wrote.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,” she added.

The situation turned controversial after allegations surfaced claiming Palash had cheated on Smriti just before the wedding, claims he strongly denied, calling them baseless and legally actionable.

“In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels,” Palash said.

With this latest viral video, speculation is once again rife but for now, any talk of a reunion remains unconfirmed.