Viral video: SS Rajamouli shows dance skills at family celebration

Hyderabad: Famous filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for movies like Baahubali and RRR, surprised everyone with his amazing dance moves at his nephew Sri Simha’s pre-wedding celebrations. A video of him dancing with his wife Rama Rajamouli has gone viral on social media, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

During the sangeet ceremony, Rajamouli and Rama grooved to the hit Telugu song Lunchkostava Manchekostava from Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. The couple danced with full energy, showing their fun and playful side. The crowd cheered them on, and fans loved seeing a different side of the usually calm and serious director.

The wedding celebrations are for Sri Simha, son of music director MM Keeravani, who is marrying Raaga Maganti, granddaughter of veteran actor Murali Mohan. The wedding is happening in Dubai, and the pre-wedding events have been filled with fun and joy.

Even though Rajamouli is busy with his movies, he always makes time for his family. This isn’t the first time he has danced at a family function; a previous video of him dancing with his wife also went viral.

Fans are now excited about his next movie with Mahesh Babu, which promises to be a grand action-adventure. But for now, Rajamouli’s dance moves have stolen the spotlight!