Viral video: Vidya Balan falls, recovers gracefully with Madhuri

Mumbai: Actors Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan recently performed their new song, “Ami Je Tomar 3.0,” from the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The performance left the audience in awe, especially when Vidya gracefully recovered after an unexpected fall on stage. The viral moment showcased Vidya’s poise and Madhuri’s supportive presence, winning fans’ hearts.

Vidya’s Quick Recovery Goes Viral

During the performance, Vidya stumbled but quickly regained her balance, continuing with elegance. Madhuri, dancing beside her, subtly guided her back into the routine, creating a touching moment of support.

The audience applauded, impressed by Vidya’s recovery and Madhuri’s graceful assistance. A video clip of the dance quickly went viral on social media, with fans admiring the actresses.

After the performance, Vidya shared her excitement, saying it had been her dream to dance with Madhuri. Recalling Madhuri’s iconic “Ek Do Teen” song, Vidya said, “I always wanted to dance with her. Today, I got to perform with her, and the way she supported me – that’s Madhuri Dixit!”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. Set for release on November 1, 2024, the film combines horror and comedy. It faces tough competition at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again releasing on the same day.