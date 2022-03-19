Viral video: Woman slaps cop after he ‘misbehaves’ with her

Lucknow: A viral video making rounds on social media shows an altercation at a railway station, which has reportedly taken place at Char Bagh station in Lucknow. The video shows a police officer in a fight with a man. Adding to the scuffle, a woman can be seen slapping the policeman with a slipper.

This incident took place at Char Bagh station in Lucknow, where you can see how woman in the video beats up cop with her slipper for allegedly misbehaving with her.

Was the cop drunk! #Lucknow

The police officer responds by forcefully pushing her away to deal with the man, and the woman returns to slipper him a few more times.

Uploading the video with the caption stating that the cop allegedly misbehaved with the woman, a Twitter user asked, “Was the cop drunk?”