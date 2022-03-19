Viral video: Woman slaps cop after he ‘misbehaves’ with her

Lucknow: A viral video making rounds on social media shows an altercation at a railway station, which has reportedly taken place at Char Bagh station in Lucknow. The video shows a police officer in a fight with a man. Adding to the scuffle, a woman can be seen slapping the policeman with a slipper.
The police officer responds by forcefully pushing her away to deal with the man, and the woman returns to slipper him a few more times.
Uploading the video with the caption stating that the cop allegedly misbehaved with the woman, a Twitter user asked, “Was the cop drunk?”