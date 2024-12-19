Virat, Anushka relocating; actress likely to QUIT Bollywood soon

Mumbai: Rumors surrounding Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s potential move to London have been circulating for some time, and now, the news has been officially confirmed by none other than the legendary cricketer’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Rajkumar revealed that Virat, along with his wife Anushka and their two children Vamika are making plans to relocate to London. He stated, “Virat apne baccho aur patni Anushka Sharma ke sath London mein shift hone ki yojna bana rahe hain. Vo bahut jald hi Bharat chor kar waha basne wale hai,” confirming that the family is set to leave India and settle in the UK soon.

The announcement has sparked a wave of speculation, particularly surrounding Anushka Sharma’s career. The actress, who has largely focused on her family and children in recent years, is now the subject of rumors suggesting she may be considering a permanent break from acting.

Anushka, who took a step back from the silver screen after her marriage to Virat in 2017, has not appeared in a major film since her role in Zero (2018), starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Virat Kohli and his family spent a significant amount of time in London, further fueling speculations about their plans. While Virat is currently in Australia playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his next major cricket assignment will be the Champions Trophy, though the schedule and venues for the event have yet to be finalized.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Street Side Cafe in London Today evening.❤️pic.twitter.com/kVEO4paFEA — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 31, 2023

Virat Kohli roaming at London Streets today's morning. 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/7RQXozahy2 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 28, 2023

Fans will be eagerly watching as the couple takes this next step in their lives.