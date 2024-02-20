Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma become parents of a baby boy

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 9:28 pm IST
Anushka, Virat's second baby arriving on THIS date in London?
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!,” Kohli informed in an instagram post.

MS Education Academy

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

India are leading the five-match series 2-1.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button