Kohli becomes fourth Indian batter to cross 9000 runs in test cricket

The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India's second-innings.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Fowzia Afaq  |   Updated: 18th October 2024 6:07 pm IST
Virat Kohli
Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli walks off the ground after being clean bowled during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 runs in Test cricket, scaling another peak in a glorious career during the third day of the opening match against New Zealand here on Friday, October 18.

Kohli joined an august company featuring Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10122).

However, he is the slowest among them to reach this landmark, having taken 197 innings.

The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India’s second-innings.

Batting at No. 3, Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck in the first innings as India were all out for 46.

In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli became the quickest batter to complete 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings.

