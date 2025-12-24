Virat Kohli goes past Tendulkar to become fastest to 16000 List A runs

Kohli has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 4:33 pm IST
Virat Sachin
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Bengaluru: India batting star Virat Kohli on Wednesday went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.

The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi‘s opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.

Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years, but the former India skipper has a stellar record in the tournament.

In the premier domestic one-day competition, he has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties.

Retired from the Test and T20 International formats, Kohli’s next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand beginning January 11.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 4:33 pm IST

