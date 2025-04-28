Virat Kohli on first meeting Anushka: ‘I was nervous and shivering’

Mumbai: India’s one of the most adorable couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, are both super successful in their careers. Virat is one of the world’s top cricketers, and Anushka is one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses. Their love story is as sweet and real as it gets!

Do you know how these two adorable stars met for the first time?

And do you know how nervous Virat Kohli felt when he met Anushka Sharma?

He shared the story in an interview, and it’s really sweet!

Virat’s Funny First Meeting With Anushka

Virat and Anushka met in 2013 during an ad shoot. Virat was very nervous because someone told him Anushka might be taller than him. When he saw her wearing heels, he joked, “Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?”

“I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this? I was really nervous.”

“Out of nervousness, I didn’t realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?’ and she was like ‘Excuse me?’ It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn’t happen instantly.”



Virat felt very awkward! But as the day went on, they started talking and found out they had many things in common, like their simple family backgrounds. They became good friends after that.

From Friends to Soulmates

Their bond grew slowly. They didn’t start dating right away. They spent months chatting and hanging out. Virat once even messaged Anushka saying, “When I used to be single…” and Anushka replied, “What do you mean used to be?” showing how funny and cute their early conversations were.

After a few years of strong friendship and love, Virat and Anushka got married in a beautiful private wedding in Italy in December 2017. Their simple and dreamy wedding photos won millions of hearts.

Virat and Anushka’s lovely moments often go viral on social media. Whether it’s Anushka cheering for Virat at cricket matches or the two of them sharing hugs after victories, their love always shines bright. Videos of Anushka waving at Virat from the stands, or Virat blowing kisses towards her after scoring a century, are fan favorites and trend every time!

Their journey became even more beautiful when they welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. They now live between Mumbai and London and choose to keep their kids away from the cameras, keeping their family life private and peaceful.