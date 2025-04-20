Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Instagram earnings of Indian celebs

Mumbai: Instagram is no longer just for sharing photos. It has become a powerful way for Bollywood stars to earn money by promoting brands. The more followers they have, the more they can charge for each sponsored post. Here’s a simple look at the top Indian celebrities on Instagram and how much they earn.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has over 271 million followers and is the most-followed Indian on Instagram. He earns about Rs 14 crore for every paid post. That’s the highest among all!

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has 92.4 million followers. She works with big brands like Tiffany & Co and Ralph Lauren and gets around Rs 3 crore for each sponsored post.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone promotes brands like Levi’s and Adidas. With millions of fans, she charges Rs 2 crore for every brand ad she shares on Instagram.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is the most-followed Bollywood actress with 94.2 million followers. She shares posts about brands like AJIO and MyGlamm and earns Rs 1.4 crore for each one.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has 86.2 million followers and makes between Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for every paid post. She promotes brands like Maybelline and MakeMyTrip.

6. Katrina Kaif

With 80.4 million followers, Katrina Kaif earns Rs 97 lakh for each post. She works with brands like Lenskart and Reebok.

Instagram is now a big way for celebrities to make money. These stars earn lakhs and crores just by posting about products—and their fans love it!