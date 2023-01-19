Virat Kohli’s surprise visit to Manikonda sends fans into frenzy

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in Hyderabad and played a match against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Currently, the New Zealand cricket team is in India to play a three match ODI series here. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli has a huge fan following. After the match, he was spotted in the Manikonda area of Hyderabad next day.

In a viral video shared by Wirally on Instagram, King Kohli is seen stepping out of an Audi car. Taking his bag from the boot of the car, he rushed into the building. After seeing Virat Kohli, fans chanted his name loudly.

Watch the video below.

It is not clear whether Virat Kohli was shooting for a commercial advertisement or having Hyderabadi food inside the building. But we see when Kohli came out of the car, he was wearing a black T-shirt while in the building he is seen in white T-shirt, hinting that he shot for some project. Hyderabadis are excited to see the Kohli in the city and you can guess it very well by watching the video above.