Visas will be refused if purpose is childbirth for citizenship: US Embassy in India

The US embassy in India announced on Thursday, December 11, that tourist visas would not be granted if officials believe the primary objective of travel is to give birth for citizenship purposes.

This, according to US laws, is not permitted.

“US consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted,” said an X post.

Earlier this year, the US State Department warned that foreign parents who come to the States for the primary purpose of giving birth to obtain citizenship for the child would be debarred from entering the country in the future.

Terming it as “birth tourism” the department said the move was to protect the higher interests of American taxpayers.

Under the 14th Amendment, babies born to non US citizens travelling to the United States automatically attain citizenship.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised this, saying the rule is being misused. The administration believed this practice exploited a loophole and put pressure on US public resources and national security.