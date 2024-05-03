Vishnu Manchu speaks about Kannappa co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘Learnt, laughed’

Akshay, who was last seen in action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was shooting for ‘Kannappa’ in Hyderabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 3rd May 2024 7:57 pm IST
Manchu Vishnu and Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who is all geared up for the upcoming film ‘Kannappa’, has posted a picture with Akshay Kumar and shared his experience about working with the Bollywood action hero on the project.

Taking to Instagram, where he has 6.3 million followers, Vishnu shared a snap, in which he can be seen donning a plain olive t-shirt and black jeans. Akshay was wearing a black and white checkered sleeveless shirt in the picture.

The post was captioned: “What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar… Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more.#kannappa.”

Akshay, who was last seen in action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was shooting for ‘Kannappa’ in Hyderabad.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film boasts an impressive cast and crew line-up, including stars like Mohanlal and Prabhas along with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and choreographer Prabhu Deva.

