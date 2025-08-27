Visit Telangana’s untouched waterfall, 5 hours from Hyderabad

Just five hours from Hyderabad, tucked deep within Telangana‘s lush greenery, lies a hidden retreat that still feels untouched by heavy tourism. Ideal for a quick monsoon escape, this destination combines trekking, scenic views, and the kind of tranquillity that is hard to find at popular waterfall spots.

This serene hideaway is none other than the Mahithapuram waterfalls, known for their rocky cascades and peaceful surroundings. The falls are a true hidden gem with only a few nature lovers, photographers and travellers coming here for a quieter alternative to crowded spots. With its untouched charm, it is quietly becoming one of Telangana’s best-kept secrets for those searching for hidden gems near Hyderabad.

What makes Mahithapuram waterfalls special?

The Mahithapuram waterfalls are set against a backdrop of dense forests and rocky cliffs, making it one of Telangana’s most picturesque natural escapes. During the monsoon, the gushing cascade and lush greenery transform the area into a vibrant paradise.

Furthermore, unlike popular waterfalls near Hyderabad, this hidden gem does not get overcrowded and offers solitude. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of rushing water, birdsong and the cool forest breeze without any distraction.

Right now, with monsoon in full force, the Mahithapuram waterfalls are at their most dramatic. The rains breathe new life into the forest, creating an ideal setting. Visitors can enjoy a moderate trek through the forest trails, take in panoramic views and capture stunning photographs of the waterfall and its surroundings. It is also an inviting spot for a picnic or simply spending a few quiet hours in nature’s lap.

How to reach and the best time to visit

Mahithapuram waterfalls are located in Venkatapuram of the Mulugu district, around 280 km by road from Hyderabad. Since local transport options are limited, it is best to travel by car. The journey itself is scenic, passing through stretches of greenery and rural landscapes, making the drive as enjoyable as the destination. Adventure groups from Hyderabad also organise treks here, often combining Mahithapuram with other nearby waterfalls.

The best time to visit is during the monsoon and post-monsoon months. However, it is essential to exercise caution when visiting the waterfalls, as authorities have repeatedly emphasised that it is unsafe due to heavy rainfall and high water levels at the falls. So plan your trip when the weather is pleasant and safe for exploring.