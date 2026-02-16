In a city defined by the high-speed rhythm of the IT corridor and hours of traffic, a new movement called “Slow Travel” is taking place among Hyderabadis. Well, we are the perfect demographic for it- city folks who are now exhausted by the digital grind, looking to swap the Teams app with intentional and deep distraction.

Well, lucky for Hyderabadis, there are several spots nearby that offer the perfect retreat. Deep within the Mangi forest lies the ultimate reset button: Saptha Gundala. Known locally as the Mitte Waterfalls, this is not just a single drop but a majestic seven-tiered staircase of flowing water. For a Hyderabadi traveller willing to trade the Outer Ring Road for a forest trek, these cascading “seven pits” offer a rare sanctuary.

The seven falls

The name “Saptha Gundala” literally translates to “Seven Pits” or “Seven Falls.” Unlike a singular plunge, this geological wonder consists of seven distinct cascades that tumble over ancient rock formations.

The most famous one, known as Pedda Jalapatam or Mitte Falls, drops from a height of nearly 100 feet. As per visitors, the water looks like a “curtain of white milk” against the dark green forest, and the spray creates a cool mist that feels like a natural air conditioner.

What makes this place special is how untouched it feels. Because the seven falls are spread out along the stream, the area never feels crowded. You can sit on the ancient stone slabs, which look like the steps of a giant staircase, and dip your feet into the clear, emerald-green pools. For a truly peaceful experience, you can explore the smaller “Gundams” (pits) between the main drops. It is a place where you can forget your worries, put away your phone, and simply enjoy the “magic of nature” in total silence.

How to reach Mitte Waterfalls

Located approximately 350 km from Hyderabad, the waterfalls are in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana. The journey to Mitte Waterfalls is a classic Deccan road trip. Most travellers opt for a 6-7-hour drive via the NH44 (Nagpur Highway), passing through the scenic Kerameri Ghats, where the road twists through hills. For those preferring trains, the nearest major railway station is Sirpur-Kaghaznagar, followed by a shorter road journey to the base village of Pittaguda.

The real adventure begins at the edge of Pittaguda village. From here, you must navigate a 2-4 km trek through the dense Mangi forest. The trail is unmarked and raw; about 500 meters past the village entrance board, you must follow the path that veers to the left. The route involves crossing a small river (vagu) and scrambling over rocky limestone slabs that the Gond and Pardhan tribes believe bear the footprints of Bheema.

Hiring a local guide is highly recommended, not just for the navigation, but to safely cross the slippery rivulet that guards the entrance to the falls.

While the trek to Mitte Waterfalls is undeniably challenging, it is precisely this rugged journey and the immense satisfaction of reaching it that have made it a favourite sanctuary for adventure enthusiasts seeking a true thrill in the heart of Telangana.