Visitors to RTO must pay pending traffic fines to get work done

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed the RTO officials to collect pending traffic fines from those visiting their office to seek transactions. The visitors’ work will not be done unless they pay up their pending fines.

An RTO official said that the owners of the vehicles were failing to pay their traffic challans for years. “It has also come to our notice that those purchasing the vehicles are not getting the vehicles transferred in their names. In such cases, if they commit any traffic violation, the seller is getting the fines.”

The vehicle owners visit the RTO office to complete vehicle fitness tests and hypothecation transfer. Now the RTO had included a separate column for the pending challans. This rule will be implemented from March 2, 2022.

“The state government had offered heavy discounts on the traffic challans and the people can take advantage of this opportunity,” the official said.

The General Secretary of Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union M Dayanand termed the government announcement as a “positive step”. “Many purchasers of vehicles are not getting the vehicles transferred on their names due to which the sellers have to bear the fines. The RTO officials must take strict action against such people,” he said.