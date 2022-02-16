Visitors to Statue of Equality, 108 Shrine to get free entry

Hyderabad: The recently inaugurated Statue of Equality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 108 shrines will be opened publicly from today till February 19.

According to the organiser, the Statue of Equality, Saint Ramanuja Chary, and Divya Saketam entry will be allowed from 3 pm to 6:30 pm from February 16 to 19.

As the Samathamurthy Sahasrabdi festivities come to close, organisers gives free darshan across the country. Due to technical difficulties, darshan of the golden Ramanuja idol and the 3D mapping display (light and sound laser show) are now unavailable, informed officials.

The ticket pricing for Samathamurthy darshan will be set soon, according to the organisers. At Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal hamlet near Shamshabad, the Saint Ramanujacharya’s 12-day sahasrabdi festivities began.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visited Hyderabad to attend the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi (Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi) event in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

Homams were held in 128 Yagashalas, and approximately 5,000 Veda experts or rithwiks chanted Vedas as part of the festivities. Cow ghee in the amount of 2 lakh kg was acquired from various states. The unveiling of Ramanujacharya’s 216-foot monument, dubbed the ‘Statue of Equality,’ was celebrated in spectacular style, with many well-known people attending the ashram.