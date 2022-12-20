Visual tour of Ram Charan’s Hyderabad bunglow worth Rs 30cr

Hyderabd: After RRR has bagged two nominations the Golden Globe Awards-in the Best Picture non-English language category and Best Original Song categories fans are proud of the cast, the film makers and Indian cinema. Ram Charan, Junior NTR, S S Rajamouli and other personalities associated with the film are celebrating its success.

According to the reports, Ram Charan has now hiked his fee to Rs 100cr thus joining the league of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and other big Indian stars to become one of the highest paid actors. He has a large collection of cars, owns a luxurious penthouse in Mumbai, bunglow in Hyderabad, along with several other properties across the country.

If you are a Ram Charan fan, and want to have a virtual tour of the Hyderabad bunglow of your favourite actor then scroll down the page.

Ram Charan posing for camera with his family (Instagram)

Sprawling over 25,000 square feet, Ram Charan’s bunglow in Hyderabad is reportedly worth around Rs 30 crore. It is located in one of the poshest localities of the city, Jubilee Hills. The actor lives with his wife Upasana Kamineni, father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha here.

Ram Charan posing for camera along with his family (Instagram)

The bungalow which is designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani features luxurious amenities like, a massive swimming pool, a fish pond , a temple, a gymnasium, a tennis court, and more.

Image Source: Instagram

Love you maa❤️!!

Happiest Mother’s Day to all !! pic.twitter.com/97rk863nUj — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 8, 2022

To keep Hyderabadi flavour alive, the Nizami motifs have been added around the house. Interior and floor combination of the house will give you a luxurious feel. Have a look

Ram Charan relaxing at his home ( Instagram)

RRR star keeps his fans update about his activities through his social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter.

On the professional front, the actor has two movies with Shankar and Buchi Babu.