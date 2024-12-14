Visuals from Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills home: Telugu actors meet AA

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun received a wave of support from fellow actors and friends after his recent release from jail. The actor was detained following a tragic stampede incident during an event, which sadly claimed a woman’s life and injured a child.

After spending the night in jail, Allu Arjun returned home on Saturday morning. His wife, Sneha Reddy, and children, Ayaan and Arha, greeted him with warm hugs in an emotional reunion. The scene touched many hearts, showing the strong bond within his family.

As news of his release spread, Tollywood stars began visiting his house to express their support. Close friends and industry colleagues arrived throughout the day, offering their encouragement and standing by him during this tough time. This show of solidarity highlighted the strong connections within the Telugu film industry.

Actors, directors, and producers were spotted at his residence, reflecting their respect and care for the Pushpa star. Fans also gathered outside his home, cheering for him and showing their unwavering loyalty.

Speaking to the media, Allu Arjun expressed his regret over the tragic incident and assured that he would cooperate with the authorities. He also thanked his fans and supporters for standing by him.

Director Sukumar, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Vasishta, Vamshi Paidipally, along with producer Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers producers, director Raghavendra Rao, and director-producer R. Narayana Murthy, among others, were present.

Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

Actor Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidala meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Visionary Director Raghavendra Rao meets Allu Arjun