Visuals from the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony

Visuals from the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hangzhou: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

