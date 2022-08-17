Vivek Agnihotri speaks about ‘Hinduphobia in Bollywood’, read tweet

Mumbai: Aamir Khan‘s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, has been receiving a lot of flak even before its release and has failed to even cross Rs. 50 crores at the box office.

Almost the entire cast of the film has spoken up against the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend on Twitter and recently Kareena Kapoor joined them. She said, “The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

The request seems to have irked The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri who took to Twitter to take a dig at Kareena Kapoor.

He pointed out how not many people from the Bollywood fraternity supported him when his film, The Kashmir Files was being boycotted. He tweeted, “When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film.”

Vivek Agnihotri also took a dig at the ‘nepotism’ problem in Bollywood and dragged filmmaker Karan Johar in the process. He tweeted, “Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the Kings of Bollywood boycott, ban & destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM & HINDUPHOBIA of the Dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is the highest grossing films of 2022 while Laal Singh Chaddha struggled to get a good response on the very first day.