Viveka murder case: Andhra CM’s advisor moves Telangana HC 

Raising concerns, Kallam said that his statement recorded by the central investigative agency on June 29 was inaccurately transcribed in the official charge sheet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 30th July 2023 7:17 pm IST
Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor boy
Y S Vivekananda Reddy (File Photo)

Ajejye Kallam, the chief advisor to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, has approached the Telangana High Court alleging mishandling of his statement by the CBI in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Raising concerns, Kallam said that his statement recorded by the central investigative agency on June 29 was inaccurately transcribed in the official charge sheet. He said that he never mentioned in his statement that Bharti Reddy had called Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He sought a petition before the high court to re-investigate the matter.

Viveka murder case: CBI presents YS Sharmila as ‘secret witness’

On July 22, the CBI presented YS Sharmila, who is the younger sister of the Andhra CM as its ‘secret witness’ in the murder case.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, in her statement, admitted that the two families- hers and the main accused Y S Avinash Reddy’s – have troubles between them.

Sharmila told CBI that the motive behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder is political and ruled out any personal enmity.

