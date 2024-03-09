Viveka murder case: Father of accused turned approver injured in attack

Kadapa: Father of Shaik Dastagiri, an accused turned approver in former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, was injured in an attack.

Supporters of YSR Congress Party allegedly attacked Shaik Haji Vali at Namalagundu near Pulivendula late on Friday night during Shivaratri celebrations.

He was attacked allegedly over his son’s plans to contest from the Pulivendula Assembly constituency against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Shaik Vali, who sustained critical injuries, was admitted to a hospital in Pulivendula.

Shaik Dastagiri alleged that his father was attacked as Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy, an accused in the murder case, is on bail.

Shaik Dastagiri said he would approach the court to seek cancellation of Y. S. Avinash Reddy’s bail.

Shaik Dastagiri had joined Jai Bheem Party about 10 days ago and was planning to contest the coming Assembly elections from Pulivendula against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Shaik Dastagiri and his family members alleged that false cases were booked against them at different police stations.

Meanwhile, Jai Bheem Party president Juda Sravan Kumar has condemned the attack on Shaik Dastagiri’s father. He demanded that the government immediately provide security to Shaik Dastagiri’s family members.

Juda Sravan Kumar also announced that he will file a petition in the CBI court on March 12, seeking cancellation of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s bail in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Juda Sravan Kumar alleged that YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy encouraged the accused to attack Dastagiri’s father.

On many occasions in the past, Shaik Dastagiri had said that he faced a threat to his life. Shaik Dastagiri, who had worked as the driver of Vivekananda Reddy, had demanded security for him and his family members.

Shaik Dastagiri had claimed that the threat to his life and his family members increased after he gave two statements to the CBI in the case in 2021 and 2022.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and uncle of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

The 68-year-old former state minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives.

Expediting the probe into the case, the CBI last year arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Y. S. Bhaskar Reddy and their follower Uday Kumar Reddy.

Avinash Reddy, who was named as accused in the case, was granted anticipatory bail by Telangana High Court.