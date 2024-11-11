Vivian Dsena consumes Gutka, claim netizens, Nouran Aly reacts

Mumbai: Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has been making waves as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, where his strategic gameplay, his equation with Rajat Dalal, and friendships with fellow contestants Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh have become hot topics among fans and the media.

While Vivian is immersed in the competitive environment of Bigg Boss, his wife, Egypt-based journalist Nouran Aly, has been quite active on social media, consistently standing by her husband’s side amidst the heavy scrutiny. Nouran recently addressed derogatory remarks directed at Vivian, defending him against several claims that have surfaced online.

One social media user, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), made disparaging comments about Vivian’s appearance, specifically his teeth, and falsely alleged that he consumes gutka.

Nouran took to X to correct the user, stating, “The man that imports his tobacco and uses a certain brand only because it’s organic tobacco will go and consume these things!! What is wrong with ppl seriously. The problem is they have zero sense in their talk, just carrying one word and spreading it stupidly and blindly.”

In another instance, a user posted a harsh comment claiming that Vivian has “destroyed himself” by smoking, drinking, and using tobacco. Nouran swiftly countered, saying, “And you r living with him or us to decide that he does all these things u r claiming right… anyone can come here n say anything he wants and get away with it because of so-called freedoms of speech.”

Nouran’s public support of Vivian on social media has gained appreciation from his fan base, many of whom admire her loyalty and willingness to stand up against negative comments.

Vivian Dsena’s life off-screen has also drawn significant interest in recent years. Before his marriage to Nouran, he was married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced in 2017, and later, Vivian confirmed his marriage to Nouran. The actor also revealed his acceptance of Islam in 2019, which he openly discussed in media interviews.