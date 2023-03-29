Vivian Dsena converts to Islam during Ramzan, ‘I find peace in Namaz’

Mumbai: Television actor Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his roles in popular shows like ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, recently made headlines after it was reported that he secretly got married to Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. Not just this, it was also reported that he is father to a baby girl.

In his recent interaction Bombay Times, Vivian broke his silence and confirmed that he got married to Nouran a year ago. He also revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl four months ago. Not just this, Vivian also revealed that he now follows Islam and got converted during Ramzan in 2019.

Image Source: Instagram

“Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest,” Vivian said.

For the unversed, this is Vivian Dsena’s second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. They tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2016.