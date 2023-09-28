Vivian Dsena, who recently accepted Islam, signs Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is making a comeback in October and fans are left curious about the Salman Khan-hosted show. The official premiere date is Oct 15 and as the launch date draws near, the audience is buzzing with excitement, speculating about the potential contestants.

Among the popular names from the television industry, the recent addition to the rumored contestant list is TV actor Vivian Dsena. Yes, you read that right!

Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 17?

Latest buzz on internet suggest that Vivian Dsena is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and considering joining the show. In the past, he was asked to be on previous seasons but said no. This year, talks about him being on the show are reportedly in the advance stages, and if everything goes well, he might soon agree to be a part of it. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

More About Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his roles in popular shows like ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, made headlines in March this year after it was reported that he secretly got married to Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. Not just this, it was also reported that he is father to a baby girl.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Vivian broke his silence and confirmed that he got married to Nouran a year ago. He also revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl four months ago. Not just this, Vivian also revealed that he now follows Islam and got converted during Ramzan in 2019.

