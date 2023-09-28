Vivian Dsena, who recently accepted Islam, signs Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 is set to begin from Oct 15 and as the launch date draws near, the audience is buzzing with excitement, speculating about the potential contestants.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 1:07 pm IST
Vivian Dsena, who made headlines for accepting Islam, signs Bigg Boss 17?
Vivian Dsena might join Bigg Boss 17 soon (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is making a comeback in October and fans are left curious about the Salman Khan-hosted show. The official premiere date is Oct 15 and as the launch date draws near, the audience is buzzing with excitement, speculating about the potential contestants.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Among the popular names from the television industry, the recent addition to the rumored contestant list is TV actor Vivian Dsena. Yes, you read that right!

Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 17?

Latest buzz on internet suggest that Vivian Dsena is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and considering joining the show. In the past, he was asked to be on previous seasons but said no. This year, talks about him being on the show are reportedly in the advance stages, and if everything goes well, he might soon agree to be a part of it. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

MS Education Academy

More About Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his roles in popular shows like ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, made headlines in March this year after it was reported that he secretly got married to Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. Not just this, it was also reported that he is father to a baby girl.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Vivian broke his silence and confirmed that he got married to Nouran a year ago. He also revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl four months ago. Not just this, Vivian also revealed that he now follows Islam and got converted during Ramzan in 2019.

Are you excited to see Vivian in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 1:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button