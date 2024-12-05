‘Vivian Dsena will not win Bigg Boss 18’ Viral tweet shocks fans

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has completed its two months, and the competition is heating up among the 15 contestants still vying for the coveted trophy. While every contestant is putting their best foot forward, only a select few have managed to capture the audience’s attention and trend online.

Among them, Vivian Dsena has emerged as one of the most hyped and talked-about contestants this season.

Fans and viewers have been showering praise on Vivian’s gameplay, strategies, and composure in the house. Many are confident that he is the frontrunner to win the title, with fans hailing his qualities as a perfect Bigg Boss winner. Social media is abuzz with predictions of Vivian’s victory, making him a fan favorite this season.

However, the excitement has been dampened by a shocking revelation from The Khabri, a popular Bigg Boss insider known for accurate predictions in past seasons.

A tweet from The Khabri claims that Vivian Dsena will not win Bigg Boss 18, leaving his fans stunned and furious. The post has gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions online as fans express their disbelief and anger over the claim.

Fans react.

“This cannot be true! Vivian is the soul of this season,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Vivian will win!”

Meanwhile, other contestants such as Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Karanveer Mehra are also gaining momentum and emerging as strong competitors. Their growing popularity suggests a tough battle ahead as the finale approaches.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to take place in the last week of January 2025, and only time will tell if The Khabri’s prediction about Vivian Dsena holds true or if the fan-favorite manages to prove everyone wrong and claim the trophy.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.