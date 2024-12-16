Vivian Dsena’s daughter at Bigg Boss 18 sets, video goes viral

Mumbai: In a surprising twist during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena received a reality check from none other than his wife, Nouran Aly. The Egyptian journalist made a special appearance on the show to confront Vivian about his game strategy. Vivian acknowledged that he hasn’t been performing at his best, leaving fans stunned by his honesty.

The couple’s interaction has gone viral, with several videos making rounds on social media.

However, one video in particular has caught everyone’s attention is a heartwarming moment featuring Vivian’s two-year-old daughter, Layan. The little one was spotted on the Bigg Boss sets with her mother, Nouran, showing her support for her father.

While Vivian’s game received a strong critique from both his wife and host Salman Khan, Nouran didn’t hold back in her feedback. She openly questioned his friendship with fellow contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, and exposed the true colors of Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra.

Vivian Dsena converted to Islam and got married to his ladylove Nouran Aly in 2022.