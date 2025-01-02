Vivian Dsena’s daughter Layan’s surprise entry in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The latest episodes of Bigg Boss 18 have taken an emotional turn as the show enters one of its most heartwarming weeks, where contestants reunite with their family members. The segment has always been known for delivering heartfelt moments, and this time, it’s no different.

Among the first family members to enter the house was Nouran Aly, wife of popular actor Vivian Dsena.

However, the surprises didn’t end there for Vivian. His biological daughter, Layan, made a surprise entry into the house, leaving the actor overwhelmed with emotion. The doting father broke down as he held his little girl, cherishing the unexpected reunion. The heartwarming scenes have not only touched the housemates but also left fans deeply moved. Watch the viral video below.

Vivian Dsena, who embraced Islam a couple of years ago, shares a beautiful family life with Nouran and is a loving father to three daughters — two step-daughters and his biological daughter, Layan. This emotional reunion has undoubtedly become one of the most memorable moments of this season.