Vivian Dsena’s wife reveals truth behind his conversion to Islam

Mumbai: Vivian Dsena, one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 18, has been winning hearts with his gameplay and strategies. Fans are already rooting for the actor as a potential winner of the season. However, his personal life continues to grab just as much attention as his journey in the reality show.

Vivian, who converted to Islam in 2019 and married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022, has faced trolling and criticism for his decision. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Nouran opened up about the challenges they faced due to Vivian’s conversion and their interfaith marriage.

Vivian Dsena with his wife Nouran Aly (Instagram)

Sharing her experience, Nouran revealed, “I was accused of love jihad for converting Vivian to Islam. He also faced trolling on social media, and perhaps it affected his work pattern too. I had made it clear to him that, in my religion, interfaith marriage is not acceptable, and I respected that boundary. I stayed away for six months, fearing the societal backlash and wondering if he would take such a big step for me.”

She further explained how Vivian made the decision for himself, not under any pressure from her. “Vivian studied my religion independently. He met people, read extensively, and after six months, he told my friends he wanted to speak with me. He said he was ready to convert, not for me but for himself, and even if I wasn’t with him, he would have adopted Islam. It took me time to believe that his decision was genuine and not influenced by me.”

Nouran also shared her concerns about society’s reactions and Vivian’s possible regrets. “I didn’t want him to be cut off from his roots for me. It was a big step, and I was worried he might regret it later if I didn’t meet his expectations.”

Before marrying Nouran, Vivian was married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, whom he met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The two tied the knot in 2013 but separated in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

While Vivian continues to excel in Bigg Boss 18, his personal journey of faith and love remains a topic of discussion among fans and viewers.