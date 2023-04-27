Vizag city police arrest woman, recover gold worth lakhs

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and recovered gold ornaments, worth lakhs, from his possession, police said.

According to Visakhapatnam City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime G Naganna, a team was formed and a search operation was launched on Wednesday.

The team arrested Patti Durga from Ayyappa Nagar Road.

“Gold black beads garland, gold rope, and a gold pearl chain weighing 75 grams, among other items were recovered from her,” the officer said.

He said during interrogation, the arrested woman revealed that owing to her debt of Rs 9 lakh, an amount she borrowed for her ageing father’s treatment, she indulged in theft.

