Vizag horror: 17-year-old girl from Odisha gang-raped by 13 men

Visakhapatnam: In a horrific case, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two groups of 13 persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The victim was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and his accomplice and was later gang-raped by 11 accused, all reportedly photographers at RB Beach here.

The crimes, committed between December 17 and 19, came to light after a missing complaint was lodged with the police. She was traced in her native village in neighbouring Odisha and was brought to Visakhapatnam.

Police have arrested 11 accused while the search is on for two others in Jharkhand.

According to police, a missing case was registered in the Fourth Town police station on December 18 on a complaint filed by the girl’s father. She was working as a maid in a government employee’s house. As the owners went on a vacation, she was alone, taking care of the owners’ pet.

The police traced the girl in her native village in Odisha and was brought to Visakhapatnam. As the victim was in shock, it took some time to reveal what had happened. Based on her statement, police registered two cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 31 and took up the investigation.

According to her statement, she went to RK Beach with her boyfriend on December 17. The boyfriend brought his friend with him and they both raped her at a lodge. Shocked over this, the girl went to RK beach and wanted to end her life. A beach photographer, who spotted her alone, offered to help. He took her to a lodge, where he along with his accomplices raped her. She was reportedly subjected to sexual assault for two days.

The victim managed to flee from the clutches of the gang and went to her native district Kalahandi in Odisha. She had moved to Visakhapatnam with her family only nine months ago.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has written to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar, seeking details of the case.

Women’s organisations have demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.