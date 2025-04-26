Vizag will emerge as game changer in achieving ‘Swarna Andhra’ vision: CM Naidu

The chief minister noted that there are ample opportunities to transform the city into a financial capital and a knowledge hub.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the port city of Visakhapatnam will emerge as a game changer in achieving the ‘Swarna Andhra’ (golden Andhra Pradesh) vision.

By 2047, Naidu wants to transform the state to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion with a per capita income of USD 42,000, among other targets under the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision.

“Visakhapatnam with the highest per capita income in Andhra Pradesh state will be a game changer in achieving Swarna Andhra,” Naidu said addressing a meeting on the sidelines of inaugurating Andhra Medical College’s centenary building.

Naidu added that key changes will occur in the city in the next two to three years which would include Bhogapuram Airport and the completion of metro rail in a definite period, along with other new projects in future.

