Vlogger rates ‘subpar’ Air India Business class experience

For most people, booking Business class tickets is more than just reaching the destination with comfortable seats. It is the experience that people crave.

However, The Classy Foodophile, also known as Pavitra Kaur, said overall she would rate the experience “like a 6 on 10.”

While expecting fancy food, private space, and comfortable seats, the popular food vlogger was stumped when she found a subpar experience on Air India’s Business Class from Delhi to San Francisco.

In her YouTube video, titled Honest Review of the Rs 4L Air India Business Class, she stated that before taking off, she switched her seats twice. The first seat had a “bad gate,” while the second had the same problem.

Visibly upset, she said, “I paid like, what? Over 4 lakhs for this.”

She added that even cleanliness was not followed by the airlines. She also claimed that there were dead flies on her seat.

Pavitra described the food as “decent” but nothing to write home about. While the main course hit the spot, the appetiser was just “okay”. Desserts, for her, were a major letdown. The food vlogger sounded genuinely disappointed when she said. “I mean, it must be the first time that I didn’t eat.”

She left the dessert untouched. In her review, she also described the chocolate mousse as “really bad,” and said the fruits were “way too dry.”

Although she claimed to have enjoyed the drinks, saying, “Champagne was lovely.”

She accidentally skipped breakfast after sleeping through it. But it worked out well for her, since she said she “slept well.” She further admitted that the seats were comfortable and satisfying for a long flight.

The vlogger wrapped it up with a dejected comment, saying, “But yeah, that is Air India.”

Despite the bumps in her Business Class experience, she said it was “better than I expected.”