Vodafone Idea shares surge over 5 pc

Vi has incurred a loss of Rs 17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 2025, and its net worth stood at negative Rs 87,744 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2026 2:58 pm IST
Vodafone Idea introduces contactless recharge at retail outlets

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5 per cent on Wednesday, May 6, as Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will now steer the debt-ridden firm as its new non-executive chairman.

The stock climbed 5.37 per cent to Rs 11.38 on both the BSE and NSE during the morning trade.

He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery

Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has “Approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026.”

The board has also approved the appointment of Takkar as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

Vi has incurred a loss of Rs 17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 2025, and its net worth stood at negative Rs 87,744 crore.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2026 2:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button