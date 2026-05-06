Vodafone Idea shares surge over 5 pc

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5 per cent on Wednesday, May 6, as Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will now steer the debt-ridden firm as its new non-executive chairman.

The stock climbed 5.37 per cent to Rs 11.38 on both the BSE and NSE during the morning trade.

He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

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Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has “Approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026.”

The board has also approved the appointment of Takkar as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

Vi has incurred a loss of Rs 17,418 crore during the nine months ended December 2025, and its net worth stood at negative Rs 87,744 crore.