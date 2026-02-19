Volvo launches new ultra-fast EV charging station on Mumbai-Nashik route

Mumbai: Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car on Thursday, February 19, announced the inauguration of an ultra-fast charging station on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in collaboration with EV charging network operator ChargeZone for its own customers as well as EV users of other brands.

The facility, featuring a 360kW star charge power unit with two dynamic load balancing dispensers, enabling optimal power distribution, reduced waiting times and faster real-world charging experience for Volvo customers and other EV users, is a further step in the collaboration building a premium nationwide supercharging network, Volvo Car India said.

This installation of the charging facility follows an initial pact signed between the two partners last year to expand access to high-speed EV charging across key national corridors, it said.

Strategically positioned on one of Maharashtra‘s busiest intercity routes, the charging station offers dedicated bays for Volvo EVs, seamless app-based access for navigation and payments, and an elevated customer experience designed for convenience and reliability, it stated.

“Volvo Cars is committed to driving the transition towards sustainable mobility, and this partnership with ChargeZone. Together, we are ensuring that our customers not only enjoy the luxury and performance of Volvo EVs but also have access to a dependable and hassle-free charging infrastructure. The new 360kW station on the Mumbai-Nashik highway is the first step in delivering a world-class charging experience across India,” said Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Car India said it plans to establish a few more charging stations this year as part of this expansion roadmap, adding that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving long-distance EV travel, strengthening charging availability, and advancing India’s transition to sustainable mobility, while encouraging the adoption of luxury and performance EVs across the country.

“The launch represents an important milestone in building a premium, future-ready charging network for the country. The Mumbai Nashik hub showcases our focus on high-speed, technology-enabled infrastructure supported by intelligent features such as dynamic power loading that significantly improve the customer experience,” said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, ChargeZone.