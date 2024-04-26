‘Vote for Change, Not Hate’: Elderly Bengaluru man’s message goes viral

Amid the electoral process of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, an elderly man in Bengaluru has captured the attention of netizens with a powerful message displayed on a placard that reads” I’LL Vote for Change, Not Hate.”

The man in the clip has been identified as Mohammad Arif Sait, reported, Deccan Herald.

Mohammad Arif Sait, affectionately known as ‘patrol uncle,’ has become a symbol of optimism and unity as he walks through the bustling streets of Bengaluru, delivering his poignant message to all.

The video captures Sait standing in front of the Vidhana Soudha before embarking on a journey through popular areas like MG Road, Commercial Street, and Brigade Road.

The video of Sait holding his banner has sparked a wave of adoration and support on social media.

Indian actor and film director Prakash Raj, known for his anti-fascist views and sympathy for minorities, has also shared the video and complimented Sait.