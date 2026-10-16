Voter camps in Hyderabad see poor response on first day

Hyderabad: Special camps organised in Hyderabad to register new voters and help people restore names deleted from electoral rolls saw a disappointing response on Thursday, October 15, the first day of the two-day drive.

The camps were organised to help first-time voters enrol and assist people whose names were removed from the electoral rolls in restoring their voter registration.

BLOs absent at several polling stations

A report in Deccan Chronicle quoted Congress booth-level agent Gayapaga Narsimha from NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills saying that BLOs were not visiting voters’ homes despite instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer.

He also claimed that some officials had stationed themselves at locations other than the designated polling booths. Citing a heavy workload, they were asking applicants to fill out Form 6 online, he said.

Form 6 requirement raises concerns

The use of Form 6 for voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continued to raise questions.

Form 6 is intended for new voter registration. Applicants must also declare that they have not voted before. It is raising concerns among people who had voted in previous elections but whose names were removed from the electoral rolls.

The two-day camps are intended to facilitate new voter registration and help deleted voters seek the restoration of their names through Form 6.