Voting begins in Turkey’s first-ever presidential runoff

Ankara: Voting starts in Turkey’s presidential runoff on Sunday in which incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his leading contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu race for the presidency.

The polls opened at 8 am (0500 GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) local time. Unofficial results are expected at roughly 9 pm local time (1800 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported.

Kilicdaroglu in Ankara following the vote says he believes in the Turkish nation’s common sense.



“Everyone should vote to get rid of this authoritarian government. But I’m hopeful. The democracy will come to this country” he says pic.twitter.com/OwyErHURmw — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 28, 2023

The presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 saw a high voter turnout at 86.98 percent as almost 54 million citizens went to the polls. Nearly 50,000 new voters who recently turned 18 are eligible to vote in the runoff.

👩‍🦰👨 More than 64.1M people in Türkiye are expected to vote in country's first-ever presidential runoff



🌎 Over 1.92M have already cast their ballots at overseas polling stations



🗳️ A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up in country https://t.co/oFOqcfOCVa pic.twitter.com/3DtFme5BPK — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 28, 2023

In the first round of the presidential election, incumbent President Erdogan had earned 49.52 per cent of the vote while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 per cent. Meanwhile, a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, gained 5.17 per cent.

A Turkish female voter turns up with her lamb at the polling station in Turkey pic.twitter.com/Kx1qxuHiJB — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 28, 2023

