Voting for Congress will help BJP in Telangana: KCR tells Muslims in Urdu

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao made an appeal to Muslims in Telangana in Urdu during his road show in Bhuvanagiri town as part of his bus yatra/election campaign on Thursday, urging them not to vote for Congress. Voting for Congress will help BJP candidates emerge victorious and become MPs, as both the parties were together, he said.

“BRS has been a secular party and will remain secular,” he said.

Reminding the Muslims that during the ten-year rule of BRS, peace and harmony were maintained in the state, Rao said that gifts during Ramzan season which used to be distributed during BRS regime, were not seen during this year’s Ramzan.

He also pointed out that it was BRS which gave monthly honorarium to Imams and Mousams in Telangana, which was not done anywhere else in the country.

Also Read KCR embarks on 17-day bus yatra to boost BRS campaign ahead of polls

“They arrested and lodged my daughter in jail, but we are not scared. The fight will continue,” he said.

He said that the BJP at the Centre, without worrying about any of the people’s issues, was focusing only on distributing prasad and taking out shobhayatras, and that their “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” has remained only as a slogan.

He urged the Bhuvanagiri voters to elect BRS candidate Kyama Mallesh, whom he described as a wealthy person who represents the weaker sections.