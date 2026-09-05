Voting over, cheating on: KTR attacks Congress in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Addressing the youth at a conference in Karimnagar on Saturday, September 5, BRS working president KT Rama Rao attacked the Congress government for falling short on its promises and called for another movement.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, KTR said, “Rahul Gandhi is changing colours from state to state… You are talking about ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ across India. I demand that you come to Telangana and listen to the problems of our students. You will hear the real ‘goonj’ of students here.”

Questioning Gandhi over his promise to provide two lakh jobs every year in Telangana, he alleged that the Congress leadership had disappeared after securing votes. “If you do not come, we will come to Delhi,” he said.

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Referring to youth protests in Delhi, KTR said the Centre had been forced to take note of the issue when young people took to

the streets. He added, “It is certain that the Congress Party will burn to ashes in the fiery rage of Telangana’s youth.”

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Later, taking to X, he shared how he spoke to the youth “about how the Revanth government has betrayed the youth, students, and the unemployed during the 1,000 days of Congress’s failed rule.”

The “Yuva Garjana” meeting in Karimnagar today reminded me of the Telangana agitation days



The enthusiastic response and the infectious energy of the youngsters is bound to send shock waves through the Congress Govt circles



Thank you to all the youngsters and our Karimnagar… pic.twitter.com/2FsZxQj3gH — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 5, 2026

KTR’s catchphrases

In yet another post on X, KTR seemed to share the gist of what he spoke at the youth conference. The pointers he gave read more like catchphrases. Sample this: “There are no notifications… only lootifications are proceeding vigorously.”

Also, “There is no job calendar… only a scam calendar exists.”

Pointing an accusatory finger at the Congress, he said, “They promised to bring a Kumbh Mela of opportunities… but they brought a Kumbh Mela of deceptions.”

Attacking the Congress again, he said that since elections were over and promises were unfulfilled, cheating was on, and put it thus: “The voting is done… only cheating remains.”